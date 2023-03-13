Muslim women’s meets: CPM's absence leaves many puzzled in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The absence of CPM leaders from the campaigns on revisiting Muslim laws on inheritance, to make them more gender-sensitive, has raised many eyebrows. CPM central committee member P K Sreemathy and Kanathil Jameela, MLA, were invited for the Muslim Women’s Conference held in Kozhikode on March 4, but both didn’t turn up.

Jameela was also supposed to speak at the inaugural session of a conference organised by the Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice in Kozhikode, on Sunday, but she gave that function a miss as well. Jameela told TNIE that she was busy with four other programmes.

Chairperson V P Suhara said Jameela had agreed to attend the conference and had even expressed her desire to be a part of the forum. “It was only a few days ago that she informed us of her inability to attend. We have some doubts over CPM’s non-representation,” she said. CPM fellow travellers K E N Kunjahammed and P T Kunju Muhammad attended the function.

Author Kalpetta Narayanan, who addressed the gathering, told TNIE that CPM did not send its representatives because of its proximity to the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar.

‘Govt’s talk on gender equality mere eyewash’

“Pinarayi Vijayan has a special affinity with Kanthapuram, which he does not nurture with any other Muslim leader. Kanthapuram faction is the most conservative among the Muslims and the CPM does not want to antagonise the group,” Narayanan said.

He added the LDF government’s big talk on gender equality is mere eyewash and the party is not ready to risk its traditional vote bank. But in her speech, P M Athira, former DYFI leader and current additional government pleader, said she is optimistic that a government that impl eaded in the Sabarimala case overcoming the resistance of the majority community, will implead in this case, too.

Meanwhile, a conference held on Sunday said the central and state governments should be willing to submit an affidavit stressing the rights of Muslim women with the Supreme Court, which is considering a special leave petition on the issue.

Inaugurating the conference, Sharifa Khanam, an activist from Tamil Nadu, said, “Islamic law has undergone modifications and changes over time and across lands, including within Islamic nations. It is ongoing.” The community needs to be democratised over time to counter the highly reactionary Muslim alienation seen in India, she added. The meeting also asked the community leadership to take the initiative to stop ‘discrimination in the name of gender’.

