Sabarimala temple to open for Meenam pooja in Kerala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine at Sabarimala will be opened on Tuesday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam. Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru.

Special poojas, including kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja, pushpabhishekam and sahasrakalasam will be performed during the five days, said Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar.

On the first day of the pooja (March 15), kalabhabhishekam will be the special pooja to be performed at the temple. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 9am in the presence of the melsanthi.

The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed at the temple.

Sahasrakalasam will be performed on the concluding day of the pooja. In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform kalasa pooja at the mandapam on the south of the sreekovil at 5pm on March 18.

The temple will be closed on March 19, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja.

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine at Sabarimala will be opened on Tuesday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam. Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil at 5pm in the presence of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru. Special poojas, including kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja, pushpabhishekam and sahasrakalasam will be performed during the five days, said Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar. On the first day of the pooja (March 15), kalabhabhishekam will be the special pooja to be performed at the temple. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 9am in the presence of the melsanthi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulating the sreekovil. Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed at the temple. Sahasrakalasam will be performed on the concluding day of the pooja. In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform kalasa pooja at the mandapam on the south of the sreekovil at 5pm on March 18. The temple will be closed on March 19, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly pooja.