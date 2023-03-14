7 women in Kerala dig well to help friend get potable water

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA : Every summer is an ordeal for Jessy Sabu and her family. A homemaker living a hand-to-mouth existence, Jessy, 45, along with husband Sabu and three children has been facing acute potable water shortage during summer.

However, they are a relieved lot this time. Thanks to seven women who came together to help their friend get potable water by digging a well on the premises of her house at Naranammoozhy in Pathanamthitta.

Though they faced water shortage every year, the unprecedented rise in temperature this time made things worse for the family residing in ward 2 of Naranammoozhy panchayat. For 2,000 litres of water, they required Rs 1,000 to pay private tankers. The water lasts barely a week. Every summer, Jessy hires an autorickshaw for Rs 400 to go to the Pampa river around 7km away to wash clothes.

Though the family depends on tanker lorries for potable water throughout the year, the price increases sharply during summer.

While a well could solve their problems, the duo required Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, money they don’t have, to pay the labourers. They decided to dig the well themselves and started the work on March 2. However, since Sabu, 46, is the lone breadwinner of the family, he could not afford to stay away from work.

Realising their friend’s plight, the women -- Mariyamma Thomas, 52, Leelamma Jose, 50, Ushakumari, 51, Lilly KK, 51, Kochumol, 49, Rejimol, 42, and Anu Thomas, 34 -- decided to take up the work for free. They began on March 4.

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude. We dug up to 4 metre till Monday and saw some water. We hope to get water once we go around 7-metre deep. The rocky land has made the task challenging. However, we have decided we won’t stop until we see water,” Jessy said.

The women, all MGNREGA workers and residents of the same village, became friends while working together. “All of them have a well in their house so they know and can understand my plight during summer,” Jessy said.

“A few days after we started, the panchayat authorities said the work could be included under MGNREGA. So, we will each get daily wage of Rs 311 until we complete the work,” Jessy said. Shruthimol, the couple’s eldest child, is a nursing student while son Ansonmon is appearing for SSLC examination this year. Ansumol, the youngest, is in Class 5.

PATHANAMTHITTA : Every summer is an ordeal for Jessy Sabu and her family. A homemaker living a hand-to-mouth existence, Jessy, 45, along with husband Sabu and three children has been facing acute potable water shortage during summer. However, they are a relieved lot this time. Thanks to seven women who came together to help their friend get potable water by digging a well on the premises of her house at Naranammoozhy in Pathanamthitta. Though they faced water shortage every year, the unprecedented rise in temperature this time made things worse for the family residing in ward 2 of Naranammoozhy panchayat. For 2,000 litres of water, they required Rs 1,000 to pay private tankers. The water lasts barely a week. Every summer, Jessy hires an autorickshaw for Rs 400 to go to the Pampa river around 7km away to wash clothes. Though the family depends on tanker lorries for potable water throughout the year, the price increases sharply during summer.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While a well could solve their problems, the duo required Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, money they don’t have, to pay the labourers. They decided to dig the well themselves and started the work on March 2. However, since Sabu, 46, is the lone breadwinner of the family, he could not afford to stay away from work. Realising their friend’s plight, the women -- Mariyamma Thomas, 52, Leelamma Jose, 50, Ushakumari, 51, Lilly KK, 51, Kochumol, 49, Rejimol, 42, and Anu Thomas, 34 -- decided to take up the work for free. They began on March 4. “I don’t have words to express my gratitude. We dug up to 4 metre till Monday and saw some water. We hope to get water once we go around 7-metre deep. The rocky land has made the task challenging. However, we have decided we won’t stop until we see water,” Jessy said. The women, all MGNREGA workers and residents of the same village, became friends while working together. “All of them have a well in their house so they know and can understand my plight during summer,” Jessy said. “A few days after we started, the panchayat authorities said the work could be included under MGNREGA. So, we will each get daily wage of Rs 311 until we complete the work,” Jessy said. Shruthimol, the couple’s eldest child, is a nursing student while son Ansonmon is appearing for SSLC examination this year. Ansumol, the youngest, is in Class 5.