Home States Kerala

Centre seeks report on dumpyard blaze in Brahmapuram

The Centre has intervened and asked for a report from Kerala on the fire that broke out at Brahmapuram dumpyard.

Published: 14th March 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Thick smoke from Brahmapuram fire looms over Kochi.(File Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Centre has intervened and asked for a report from Kerala on the fire that broke out at Brahmapuram dumpyard, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. “Have asked Kerala state government to submit a report on the incident of fire at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi. Centre will support the state to ensure public health measures,” Mandaviya tweeted after Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan met him to seek the Centre’s intervention in the issue.  

Muraleedharan said Kochi has become “unlivable” due to the toxic fumes from  Brahmapuram. “Thousands have relocated to other parts of the state due to the smoke,” he told reporters in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court directed the secretary of the Kochi Corporation to place before the court the chronological details of the passing over of the management of the Brahmapuram plant to a third party. The secretary should explain the manner and mode in which the decisions regarding the plant are taken.

Observing that the Brahmapuram plant is worse than a dumpsite, the bench headed by Justice S V Bhatti also asked the secretary to place before it the details of the payments made by Kochi corporation to the contractors or staff under the head of collection, transportation, handing over, treatment, or any other head for the past seven years. This is to fix the responsibility for the mishap, the bench observed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram dumpyard Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp