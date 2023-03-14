Home States Kerala

CPI’s draft report flags rise in bourgeois tendencies in party

"This is not a good sign for an organisation that gives much importance to discipline,” the report said.

Published: 14th March 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bourgeois tendencies are growing in the party extensively, says the draft evaluation report on CPI state and district conferences. 

Two district committees, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, have not submitted the evaluation report. 
Ernakulam is worst affected by factionalism, says the report. “In the last two district conferences in Ernakulam, elections had to be held to elect office-bearers. This was because of factionalism and groupism. This is not a good sign for an organisation that gives much importance to discipline,” the report said.

The report also highlighted the election held for the district secretary post in Idukki. Bourgeois tendency is increasing in the organisation, which is not a good sign, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp