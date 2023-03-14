CPI’s draft report flags rise in bourgeois tendencies in party

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bourgeois tendencies are growing in the party extensively, says the draft evaluation report on CPI state and district conferences.

Two district committees, Kollam and Pathanamthitta, have not submitted the evaluation report.

Ernakulam is worst affected by factionalism, says the report. “In the last two district conferences in Ernakulam, elections had to be held to elect office-bearers. This was because of factionalism and groupism. This is not a good sign for an organisation that gives much importance to discipline,” the report said.

The report also highlighted the election held for the district secretary post in Idukki. Bourgeois tendency is increasing in the organisation, which is not a good sign, it said.

