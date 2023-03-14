Home States Kerala

Fake currency case: One more held

A probe found the man the fake notes from a person who had gone for some work in Jishamol’s house.

Arrested

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The police on Monday arrested a 52-year-old man from Alappuzha in connection with the seizure of fake currency from a lady in Alappuzha on February 25. Suresh Babu of Haripad was arrested based on the statement of M Jishamol, former agriculture officer in Edathua Krishi Bhavan, who was arrested and is in judicial custody.

The incident occurred on February 25. The Alappuzha South police received a complaint from a bank after a shop employee tried to deposit seven counterfeit notes of `500 denomination in the bank’s Convent Square branch.

A probe found the man the fake notes from a person who had gone for some work in Jishamol’s house. He said he got the notes from Jishamol. Following this, Jishamol was arrested. 

