Kerala: Doctors announce statewide strike on March 17

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out against the delay in arresting the accused persons who attacked a doctor at Fathima Hospital, Kozhikode, last week. The office-bearers of the IMA have declared a statewide strike from 6 am to 6 pm on March 17. “The number of attacks on health workers in the state has gone to one in five days. Over 200 such cases have been reported in the past three years,” said an IMA member.

The association members, while hailing the government’s decision to amend the Hospital Protection Act, expressed shock over the attack on the doctor at Fathima Hospital.

“Even after a week, the police are yet to arrest all the persons involved even though the incident took place in their presence. Doctors too are worried as the directions given by courts to prevent violence against health workers are not being implemented properly. We urge the government to ensure an environment where we can practice our duty without fear,” said the members.

The doctors have demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants in the Kozhikode incident, as well as declaring hospitals as safe zones, and proper execution of the High Court directions.

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has come out against the delay in arresting the accused persons who attacked a doctor at Fathima Hospital, Kozhikode, last week. The office-bearers of the IMA have declared a statewide strike from 6 am to 6 pm on March 17. “The number of attacks on health workers in the state has gone to one in five days. Over 200 such cases have been reported in the past three years,” said an IMA member. The association members, while hailing the government’s decision to amend the Hospital Protection Act, expressed shock over the attack on the doctor at Fathima Hospital. “Even after a week, the police are yet to arrest all the persons involved even though the incident took place in their presence. Doctors too are worried as the directions given by courts to prevent violence against health workers are not being implemented properly. We urge the government to ensure an environment where we can practice our duty without fear,” said the members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The doctors have demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants in the Kozhikode incident, as well as declaring hospitals as safe zones, and proper execution of the High Court directions.