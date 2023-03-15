Home States Kerala

DUK comes out with technical texts in Malayalam; President Droupadi Murmu to release 1st set

Move aims to promote use of mother tongue in technical education for improved understanding.

Published: 15th March 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

President of India, Droupadi Murmu

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As part of promoting the use of the mother tongue in technical education to ensure improved understanding and teaching-learning outcomes, the Digital University, Kerala, (DUK) has translated seven technical diploma and degree-level textbooks into Malayalam. President Droupadi Murmu will dedicate the books to the nation during her visit to the state capital on March 17. 

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) initiated the translation of technical books into 12 regional languages including Malayalam, in tune with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. DUK has been identified as the nodal centre for translation work in Malayalam for 20 courses in the first year. These include 11 diploma and nine degree-level courses.  

The books are designed based on outcome-based learning, real-life examples and as per the AICTE model curriculum of Engineering and Technology 2018. Professors of various colleges in Kerala have been identified as translators and reviewers. Malayalam is the fourth Indian language in which the first-year course textbooks have been released. At present, 42 books of second-year engineering courses are under translation.  

There are over 100 faculty members as translators and reviewers, along with a team of 10 members of the varsity’s Virtual Resource Centre for Language Computing (VRCLC). The President will release the books by handing over a copy to Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of Digital University, at a function to be held at Uday Palace Convention centre in the capital on Friday.

First set of translated technical books

  • Applied Chemistry
  • Applied Physics
  • Engineering Mechanics
  • Workshop/ Manufacturing Practices
  • Environmental Science
  • Chemistry-1
  • Programming for Problem-Solving
