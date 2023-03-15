Home States Kerala

New tender called for managing Windrow compost plant

Corp secy informs HC | Says work of previous tender holder Star Construction is unsatisfactory 

Published: 15th March 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition MLAs boycott Tuesday’s assembly session after the speaker rejected permission to move an adjournment motion on the attack against UDF councillors in Kochi corporation | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi corporation secretary informed the High Court on Tuesday that the civic body is scouting for a new company  for the operation and maintenance of the Windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram, as the work of Star Construction, which was awarded the previous tender, was found to be unsatisfactory.

“Corporation has issued a  new tender  for the operation and maintenance of the Windrow compost plant. As per the agreement, the two-year contract can be terminated after a year if the work is not satisfactory. The quality of work is not satisfactory and I have decided to discontinue the contract after the completion of one year. On March 2, I have given my dissent note. The council is yet to approve my decision,” M Babu Abdul Khadeer,  corporation secretary said in the court. 

Meanwhile, the court directed the government to consider whether the project implemented by Kodaikanal for plastic bottle collection can be implemented in the state. The Bench responded positively to the secretary’s statement that he has discussed with the government about Asia’s biggest bio-methanation plant at the Indore Municipal Corporation. The plant is funded by the Union government from commonwealth funds and the corporation need not spend a single rupee.

During the hearing, the HC criticized the corporation for signing an agreement with the waste treatment contractor at Brahmapuram without incorporating the clause that fixed civil and criminal liability of the contractors for any omissions and commissions on the part of the operators, and without obtaining the clearance of the pollution control board. 

The Division Bench, headed by Justice S V Bhatti, opined that even the agreement for purchasing a plot of land could have been drafted in a better way than what the corporation did. The court said that most of the officers had to maintain reticence due to the money power involved on the other side, while the private operator, who has no statutory obligation, makes a maximum profit and walks out of the place. The court also asked the corporation secretary to produce the file related to the tender evaluation and the technical qualifications set up by the corporation.

Furthermore, the court directed the corporation secretary to concentrate on segregation at source and sought details such as the total expenditure incurred by the corporation for the plant in the last five years, the amount received from other municipalities, and the volume of wastes dumped.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi corporation Windrow compost plant Brahmapuram fire
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp