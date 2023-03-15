Home States Kerala

Now, public auditing to streamline waste management in local bodies across Kerala

The government has initiated strict time-bound measures to streamline waste management in local bodies across the state. 

Published: 15th March 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under attack from all corners over the Brahmapuram dumpyard fire, the government has initiated strict time-bound measures to streamline waste management in local bodies across the state. 

The High Court had also criticised the authorities’ failure to tackle the fire and their lackadaisical approach towards waste management. Now, the local self-government department (LSGD) has come up with a comprehensive year-long campaign to make the state free of waste. To ensure effective implementation of the action plan drawn up for the campaign, the department has opened a war room and announced strict public auditing of the local bodies’ efforts.

Considering the gravity of the issue in Ernakulam, the LSGD will issue separate orders and more stringent timelines for Kochi corporation and other local bodies in the district. The LSGD has directed the local bodies to publish their report cards — which can be evaluated by the public — upon completion of the campaign. The local bodies have been directed to take strict action against defaulters and form vigilance squads to assess household waste management facilities. 

Local bodies to post report on waste mgmt efforts

“Waste management should be a key priority of any local body, and unfortunately, it’s not happening. We are yet to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 properly, which mandates segregation and waste management at source. The High Court is following up on the issue, and this is the right time to make things right.

The campaign relies on effective monitoring and public audit mechanisms to meet the definite timelines,” said a senior official of LSGD. “The local bodies will publish report on their efforts and the public can evaluate, give feedback and raise grievances if the performance is not satisfactory,” the official said. The principal director of LSGD will be in charge of the state war room.

As per the order issued by the LSGD, the preparatory activities of the campaign will happen in the next 15 days. Clearing garbage heaps and cleaning of water bodies will begin on March 31 and have to be completed by May 2 5 a n d May 5 , respectively. “The short-term activities of the campaign will be completed by World Environment Day (June 5).

Medium and longterm activities, through rectification based on public auditing, procurement of equipment and construction of infrastructure for waste management, have to be completed by October 2023, and March 2024 respectively,” said the order. The LSGs will use own funds, plan funds and the fifteenth finance commission grant for the implementation of the campaign.

New strategy

  • War room opened to monitor waste management
  • LSG dept asks local bodies to publish report cards, which can be evaluated by the public
