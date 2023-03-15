Rajeeve: UDF upset over HC direction to produce details of waste accumulated at Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday said that the UDF was upset over the High Court direction to produce details of waste accumulated at Brahmapuram for the past seven years.

"The court also vacated a stay on an NGT order against the Kochi Corporation during the tenure of the UDF-led council. The NGT on October 23, 2018, ordered the city corporation to set up a new treatment plant within six months. The corporation then obtained a stay against the order. The HC vacated the stay and opined that the latest disaster could have been avoided if the-then corporation council delivered at least 30 pc of the promises it gave to at the court then,” Rejeeve said. He was replying to a discussion on demand for grants in the assembly.

He said that the UDF leaders ridiculed firefighters who toiled hard to douse the fire at Brahmapuram. “The fire force did a commendable job. A team has been camping there for the past 48 hours even after dousing the fire,” he said. He slammed the opposition for boycotting the house and also for not congratulating the officers who worked to douse the fire.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Tuesday said that the UDF was upset over the High Court direction to produce details of waste accumulated at Brahmapuram for the past seven years. "The court also vacated a stay on an NGT order against the Kochi Corporation during the tenure of the UDF-led council. The NGT on October 23, 2018, ordered the city corporation to set up a new treatment plant within six months. The corporation then obtained a stay against the order. The HC vacated the stay and opined that the latest disaster could have been avoided if the-then corporation council delivered at least 30 pc of the promises it gave to at the court then,” Rejeeve said. He was replying to a discussion on demand for grants in the assembly. He said that the UDF leaders ridiculed firefighters who toiled hard to douse the fire at Brahmapuram. “The fire force did a commendable job. A team has been camping there for the past 48 hours even after dousing the fire,” he said. He slammed the opposition for boycotting the house and also for not congratulating the officers who worked to douse the fire. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });