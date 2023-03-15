‘You’ll not win next time,’ Shamseer tells Shafi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An enraged Speaker A N Shamseer on Tuesday chided a group of protesting Congress MLAs who mounted a banner across his dais, and reminded them people are watching their acts in the House. Observing that many of them won last time by a narrow margin, Shamseer bluntly told Shafi Parambil that he will not get elected next time.

It all began when the speaker denied permission to move an adjournment motion on Monday’s police action against UDF councillors at the Kochi Corporation. Protesting against this, Congress MLAs trooped into the well of the House. Ignroing the speaker’s warnings of strict action, they moved towards the Chair, and mounted the banner.

Irked at this, Shamseer called T J Vinod, C R Mahesh and Roji M John by name, and told them that the people of Ernakulam, Karunagapally and Angamali are watching their actions. He asked T J Saneesh Kumar Joseph whether he doesn’t want to be reelected to the next assembly.

The speaker’s comments have evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition members. Talking to reporters outside the assembly after the Opposition walkout, Shafi criticised the speaker’s action. “Shamseer is afraid of Pinarayi Vijayan and has forgotten the responsibility of the speaker,” he alleged.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheeshan, deputy leader P K Kunhalikkutty, A P Anilkumar and P C Vishnunath met Shamseer and registered their protest. They also protested against the continuous denial of permission to move adjournment motion in the House.

Speaker must apologise: Chennithala

Kochi: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday came down heavily on Speaker A N Shamseer over his remarks on MLA Shafi Parambil. “The Speaker, who has the responsibility to protect the values of democracy, was acting as the voice of the ruling party. He should withdraw his remarks and tender an apology,” demanded Chennithala. He said that Shafi won from Palakkad for the third time by defeating the BJP’s CM candidate. He was inaugurating the Youth Congress protest march to the Kochi corporation office against the Brahmapuram issue. “The Speaker says that the problems of all municipalities cannot be discussed in the assembly. He should explain if any other civic body is facing the issues that Kochi is dealing with,” he said.

