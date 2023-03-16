7 surgeries in an year, after painful wait, Sheeba finally gets treatment

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Days after Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar narrated her plight in the state assembly, 46-year-old Sheeba, who underwent seven surgeries and still has nagging health issues, was shifted to Aster Medcity in Kochi on Wednesday.

Ganesh Kumar had brought to the assembly’s attention her pathetic health issue two days ago. Later, the MLA contacted the hospital in Ernakulam. The hospital agreed to provide her free treatment. ‘’The hospital officials told me that Sheeba would get necessary medical care. I wholeheartedly support the hospital management’s decision. I was elected as an MLA to address the issues of the people.

Sheeba was suffering from injuries, and instead of treating her, doctors mocked and ridiculed her,’’he said. Sheeba had been working as a migrant worker in the Gulf. She arrived in India two years ago. She was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst in 2022, just before returning to the Gulf.

She was then admitted to Upasana Hospital, Kollam, where her uterus was removed. However, she developed an infection and severe pain following the surgery. She then went to the Government Medical College, Parippally, where she underwent another surgery but continued to experience pain. She was later admitted to the district hospital in Kollam, where she underwent two more surgeries, but nothing changed. Finally, she was transferred to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, where she underwent three surgeries.

“She was released from the hospital the day after each surgery at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The doctor instructed her to go to the nearest hospital to get her wound dressed. She took a KSRTC bus to the hospital for dressing the wound and conducting tests.

The wound was left open after the third surgery. She was later discharged from the hospital with her wound completely open,’’ said S Mahin, a social worker, and Sheeba’s close aide. Sheeba lost her husband, Shaji, sixteen years ago. She currently resides at Pathanapuram in Kollam district, along with her aged mother.



KOLLAM: Days after Pathanapuram MLA K B Ganesh Kumar narrated her plight in the state assembly, 46-year-old Sheeba, who underwent seven surgeries and still has nagging health issues, was shifted to Aster Medcity in Kochi on Wednesday. Ganesh Kumar had brought to the assembly’s attention her pathetic health issue two days ago. Later, the MLA contacted the hospital in Ernakulam. The hospital agreed to provide her free treatment. ‘’The hospital officials told me that Sheeba would get necessary medical care. I wholeheartedly support the hospital management’s decision. I was elected as an MLA to address the issues of the people. Sheeba was suffering from injuries, and instead of treating her, doctors mocked and ridiculed her,’’he said. Sheeba had been working as a migrant worker in the Gulf. She arrived in India two years ago. She was diagnosed with an ovarian cyst in 2022, just before returning to the Gulf. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She was then admitted to Upasana Hospital, Kollam, where her uterus was removed. However, she developed an infection and severe pain following the surgery. She then went to the Government Medical College, Parippally, where she underwent another surgery but continued to experience pain. She was later admitted to the district hospital in Kollam, where she underwent two more surgeries, but nothing changed. Finally, she was transferred to Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, where she underwent three surgeries. “She was released from the hospital the day after each surgery at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The doctor instructed her to go to the nearest hospital to get her wound dressed. She took a KSRTC bus to the hospital for dressing the wound and conducting tests. The wound was left open after the third surgery. She was later discharged from the hospital with her wound completely open,’’ said S Mahin, a social worker, and Sheeba’s close aide. Sheeba lost her husband, Shaji, sixteen years ago. She currently resides at Pathanapuram in Kollam district, along with her aged mother.