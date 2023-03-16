BJP may airdrop VVIP candidate for Thiruvananthapuram seat

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speculations are rife in the state’s political circles that the BJP national leadership is keen to airdrop a VVIP candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the coming Lok Sabha election. Going by the grapevine, a couple of names including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman, and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar are doing the rounds.

However, the state BJP feigned ignorance as they felt that it was too early to decide on the candidate. Only the top four — Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national chief J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santhosh would be aware of such a move at this point, said leaders.

Soon after BJP won the Tripura assembly election, Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP will continue to expand and Kerala will be next. Even though the central BJP leadership had zeroed in on five seats - Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, and Palakkad - where the party polled more than two lakh votes last time, the party knows that it’s not very easy. On a realistic note, it is keen on clinching two seats — Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

A top BJP leader who shares an excellent rapport with the central leadership told TNIE that there is a possibility of a VVIP contesting from here. If it’s Narendra Modi, he would contest from Kerala as well as his sitting seat Varanasi.

“There is a year left for the election. Both Modi and Shah are keen to make inroads into Kerala. So anything can happen. The possibility of Modi contesting from Thiruvananthapuram cannot be completely ruled out. The candidature of someone of his stature will be announced only a month before the election,” said the top leader.

Top Congress leaders in the state are also aware of the buzz about a VVIP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram. They are keeping their fingers crossed as they are conscious that if a VVIP contests from here it could be a trendsetter.

A senior Congress MP told TNIE that when Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad, the CPM went into a panic mode and the outcome saw the UDF romping home with 19 LS seats. “Modi may or may not win if he contests from Thiruvananthapuram. But the hype being generated would be very high. Also, the consolidation of Hindu votes would go en masse to the BJP fold. In addition, they are already in talks with various Christian denominations,” he said.

Meanwhile, a state BJP leader felt that Modi will not stay away from Varanasi. “The Varanasi effect is huge for BJP as Bihar is just 80 km away. That way they can kill two birds with one stone. The political dynamics of Kerala are entirely different and only time can tell whether Modi would contest from here or not. But nothing can be ruled out as the reins are with Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

South’s glamour seats

The trend to contest from south India was initiated by Indira Gandhi when she contested from Chikmagalur in Karnataka in 1978 and from Medak in then Andhra Pradesh in 1980. Later in 1999, Sonia Gandhi also contested from Bellary in Karnataka

Kerala hogged headlines in 2019 when Rahul Gandhi contested from Wayanad. In 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman’s name was doing the rounds for Thiruvananthapuram

Actor-turned-politician G Krishnakumar too has set his eyes on the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat. If the party goes for a local candidate, the 55-year-old hardcore leader could prove lucky. He had contested from Thiruvananthapuram assembly seat in 2021 which saw him polling 27.89 % votes

