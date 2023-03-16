Home States Kerala

Contempt of court: Kerala HC asks chief secretary to appear in person

The court issued the order on a petition filed by K S Damodar Elayath and three others of Iramalloor

Published: 16th March 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the chief secretary to appear in person in a contempt case for not implementing the court’s order on April 3. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan made it clear that if the directions are implemented by the government, the appearance can be dispensed with.

The court had issued an order directing the government to hear the land owners, who gave their land to Periyar Valley Irrigation Project, before surrendering any excess land for any other purpose. Even after two years, the government has not yet complied with the order of the court. 

The court issued the order on a petition filed by K S Damodar Elayath and three others of Iramalloor, seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the chief secretary for non-compliance with the High Court directive.

The court observed that the chief secretary had prima facie committed contempt of court. These types of contempt cases were coming up regularly before the court. If a direction is issued by the court to do certain things within a time limit, it is the duty of the officer concerned to pass appropriate orders within that time-frame. The officers were violating the orders passed by the court. The chief secretary should take necessary steps to see that the order of the court is obeyed.

The court had earlier directed the chief secretary to pass appropriate orders after hearing all the affected parties within a period of six months on the issue. According to them, the land of the petitioners was acquired for constructing a canal under the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project. 

They alleged that the leftover land after the construction of the canal was going to be utilised for some other purposes such as the establishment of solar power panels and distribution to landless people. Those lands were needed for the protection of the canal on a permanent basis. Besides, the land could not be utilised for any other purposes as it had been acquired for a specific purpose.

