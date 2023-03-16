Home States Kerala

Kochi honours firefighters, volunteers

Children from various schools presented ‘thank you notes’ and roses to 10 firefighters and the citizen volunteers.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG), a social collective of prominent personalities of the city, and Regional Sports Centre on Wednesday honoured the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and civil defence volunteers who worked round the clock to extinguish the massive fire at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant. 

Justice Devan Ramachandran was the chief guest at the function held at the Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra. B Sandhya, DGP and DG, Fire and Rescue Services, was the guest of honour. S Gopakumar, president, BKRG, chaired the meeting.

Children from various schools presented ‘thank you notes’ and roses to 10 firefighters and the citizen volunteers. Justice Devan Ramachandran presented a memento to J S Sujithkumar, Regional Fire Officer, Ernakulam. B Sandhya honoured Anu Chandrasekhar, Divisional Warden of Civil Defence Volunteers, with a memento.

A hundred special firefighting masks were presented to the fire brigade by six sponsors. Dr Srinivasa Kamath, president, IMA, handed over documents for free medical checkups for the firefighters who participated in the operation. Dr Jinshed, president, AMAI, handed over the documents relating to the conduct of a free ayurveda medical camp. 

Adv. SAS Nawaz, secretary, Regional Sports Centre, B Sandhya IPS, District Collector N S K Umesh, K Sethuraman, IG and DCP, Rengadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Association’s Apex Council, and Shirley Chacko, secretary, BKRG, spoke. Regional Fire Officer J S Sujith Kumar and Thrikkakara Station Officer K N Satheesan expressed gratitude for the honour.

