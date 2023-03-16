Home States Kerala

Rain brings slight relief to Kochi and its suburbs from summer heat

Unexpected summer showers on Wednesday evening brought the much-needed respite to Kochi | Nishad T Ummer 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A brief spell of summer rain accompanied by thunder brought relief from the scorching summer heat to Kochi and its suburbs on Wednesday evening. However, there were claims that there was acidic content in the rain droplets.

In a Facebook post, science writer Rajagopal Kamath claimed to have conducted a litmus test which proved acid content in the rain droplets. However, scientists said the acid content could be confirmed only after testing the rainwater. According to them, normal rainwater will have a pH value in the range of 5 to 5.5. The concerns assume significance in the wake of the Brahmapuram incident.

A fire outbreak at the waste treatment plant saw columns of smoke emanating from the garbage heaps, enveloping Kochi in a toxic haze for the past two weeks.  It was reported that the fire broke out in the yard’s plastic segregation area. When plastic is burnt, it releases toxic gases like Dioxins, Furans, Mercury and Polychlorinated Biphenyls into the atmosphere. 

The burning of Polyvinyl chloride releases hazardous halogens and pollutes the air. Other chemicals released while burning plastic include Benzo[a]pyrene and Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
These toxic elements accumulated in the air may mix with rain causing acid rain, experts said.

Comments

