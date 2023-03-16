Saddened by newborn's death, mother and elder son die by suicide in Kerala's Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 38-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son died by suicide following the death of her 28-day-old child in Kaithapathal in Upputhara, in Kerala's Idukki district on Thursday.

Kaithapathal resident Lija (38) and her elder son Ben Tom jumped into the well located on the premises of her house on Thursday morning.

As per local sources, the incident happened around 6 am when the other family members went to the church leaving Lija and Ben alone at home.

Lija's newborn had died after choking on breast milk two days ago and the child’s funeral was held on Wednesday.

Lija was reportedly depressed following the incident.

When Lija’s family members came back from the church on Thursday morning, the duo were missing. Later, their bodies were found inside the well near the house.

Upon being informed, the fire and rescue officials reached the spot and took the bodies out from the well. After post-mortem proceedings, their funeral will be held later.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

IDUKKI: A 38-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son died by suicide following the death of her 28-day-old child in Kaithapathal in Upputhara, in Kerala's Idukki district on Thursday. Kaithapathal resident Lija (38) and her elder son Ben Tom jumped into the well located on the premises of her house on Thursday morning. As per local sources, the incident happened around 6 am when the other family members went to the church leaving Lija and Ben alone at home.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Lija's newborn had died after choking on breast milk two days ago and the child’s funeral was held on Wednesday. Lija was reportedly depressed following the incident. When Lija’s family members came back from the church on Thursday morning, the duo were missing. Later, their bodies were found inside the well near the house. Upon being informed, the fire and rescue officials reached the spot and took the bodies out from the well. After post-mortem proceedings, their funeral will be held later. (Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)