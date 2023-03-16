Seven UDF MLAs booked under non-bailable sections for Kerala assembly ruckus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered cases against the LDF and UDF MLAs in connection with the pandemonium in the assembly on Wednesday. Seven UDF members were booked under non-bailable sections based on the complaint filed by the injured Watch and Ward staff.

As many as seven Watch and Ward staff, including five women, had sustained injuries in the affray. MLAs Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob were charged with assaulting government officials on duty, making threats, gang attacks etc.

Meanwhile, two members of the ruling front, LDF's H Salam, K M Sachin Dev and a deputy chief marshal of the Watch and Ward staff were booked under bailable sections for allegedly attacking the UDF MLAs.



The assembly witnessed dramatic events after the opposition MLAs held a protest in front of the Speaker's office. The UDF MLAs had alleged that they were manhandled by the LDF MLAs and marshals of the Watch and Ward, while the Watch and Ward staff accused the opposition MLAs of attacking them.

ALSO READ | Kerala Assembly adjourned following UDF uproar over scuffle with LDF MLAs, marshals

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police have registered cases against the LDF and UDF MLAs in connection with the pandemonium in the assembly on Wednesday. Seven UDF members were booked under non-bailable sections based on the complaint filed by the injured Watch and Ward staff. As many as seven Watch and Ward staff, including five women, had sustained injuries in the affray. MLAs Roji M John, Uma Thomas, K K Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob were charged with assaulting government officials on duty, making threats, gang attacks etc. Meanwhile, two members of the ruling front, LDF's H Salam, K M Sachin Dev and a deputy chief marshal of the Watch and Ward staff were booked under bailable sections for allegedly attacking the UDF MLAs. The assembly witnessed dramatic events after the opposition MLAs held a protest in front of the Speaker's office. The UDF MLAs had alleged that they were manhandled by the LDF MLAs and marshals of the Watch and Ward, while the Watch and Ward staff accused the opposition MLAs of attacking them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Kerala Assembly adjourned following UDF uproar over scuffle with LDF MLAs, marshals