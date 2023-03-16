TNIE distributes firefighting gear to civil defence volunteers

Home States Kerala

Published: 16th March 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The New Indian Express, Kerala, on Wednesday distributed firefighting gear including gumboots, helmets, gloves, and masks to the civil defence volunteers of the fire and rescue department, who assisted the fire force in putting out the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard.

The New Indian Express Kerala Resident Editor Kiran Prakash and General Manager P Vishnu Kumar handed over the fire fighting equipment to V Sidhakumar, civil defence director, in the presence of B Sandhya, director general, Kerala Fire & Rescue Services.

“The Brahmapuram fire accident reminded me of the 2018 flood. The fire and rescue officials had to undergo a similar experience. Each one who served at Brahmapuram to douse the fire deserves much appreciation,” said B Sandhya speaking at a function organised at Gandhi Nagar Fire Station.

Sandhya also asked the officials who took part in the rescue mission to undergo a compulsory medical check-up. Naushad, director (technical), Arun Alphonse, director (administration), and Anu Chandrasekhar, chief warden (civil defence) were also present.

