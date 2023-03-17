Home States Kerala

Centre alerts Kerala on rise in Covid cases

The state reported 579 positive cases in the week ended March 15 when compared to 434 cases reported a week ago.

Published: 17th March 2023 05:46 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has asked the state to adopt measures to control the rise in Covid cases. In a letter issued to the principal secretary (health), Tinku Biswal,  Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, asked  the state to adopt a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat to contain the spread. 

The state reported 579 positive cases in the week ended March 15 when compared to 434 cases reported a week ago. At the national level the total cases rose from 2,082 to 3,264 during the period. 

The state reported 128 new cases and two Covid deaths on Thursday. There was one death each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. The health secretary wrote similar letters to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

