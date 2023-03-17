Centre alerts Kerala on rise in Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre has asked the state to adopt measures to control the rise in Covid cases. In a letter issued to the principal secretary (health), Tinku Biswal, Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, asked the state to adopt a five-fold strategy of test-track-treat to contain the spread.

The state reported 579 positive cases in the week ended March 15 when compared to 434 cases reported a week ago. At the national level the total cases rose from 2,082 to 3,264 during the period.

The state reported 128 new cases and two Covid deaths on Thursday. There was one death each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. The health secretary wrote similar letters to Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Gujarat.

