Migrant worker wins Rs 75 lakh lottery, rushes to safety of police station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant worker who won the prize money of Rs 75 lakh from Kerala lotteries took refuge in a police station at Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam fearing that someone would snatch the lottery ticket from him.

Kolkata native S K Badesh, after finding that his lottery ticket in Kerala Lotteries’ ‘Sthree Sakthi’ series was the winning ticket, ran to nearby Muvattupuzha police station seeking protection.

“In the initial excitement, the lottery winner approached us. Later, he called his Malayali friends to the police station and returned with them,” said Rajesh K N, station house officer, Muvattupuzha.

When his Malayali friends came, Rajesh said, the migrant worker said he does not need any police security. “He said he will encash the lottery with the assistance of his friends,” Rajesh said.

Badesh bought the ticket from Chottanikkara, where he had gone for road tarring work. Kerala Police, on its Facebook page, posted the incident.

“He feared that someone would seize the winning ticket from him. That’s why he rushed to the safety of the police station,” said the Kerala Police Facebook post.

