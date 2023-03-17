Sudhakaran pollutes politics: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has hit out at state Congress president K Sudhakaran for using derogatory words while criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a statement, Sivankutty called Sudhakaran a person who pollutes the state’s political landscape. He also deplored the silence within the Congress over Sudhakaran’s utterances and observed that the party has also debased itself like its chief. “Sudhakaran’s remarks can only be seen as the mutterings of a person who has gone astray. One can very clearly see the difference between Sudhakaran and Pinarayi if one goes through their respective political backgrounds,” said Sivankutty.

Addressing Congress workers who staged a blockade at the Kochi corporation on Thursday, Sudhkaran used a derogatory term against the chief minister and remarked that the CPM should be disbanded if it can’t put him in chains.

Sivankutty said the Congress, which is unable to take on the CPM politically, has adopted methods such as character assassination of leaders, dragging their families into controversies and using foul language. The CPM leader also sought to know from the Congress central leadership whether it subscribed to Sudhkaran’s stance. He said the Congress’ moral disintegration was evident as young leaders were also trying to follow Sudhakaran. Sivankutty warned that people would teach manners to the Congress if the party leaders continue to use derogatory language.

SC/ST Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs minister K Radhakrishnan also condemned Sudhakaran’s remarks against Pinarayi, terming it “verbal diarrhea” that is “quite shameful”. “It is unbecoming of a person who occupies a respectable position decorated by many great leaders in the past. The people of Kerala will definitely condemn Sudhakaran’s cultureless, ugly remarks,” he tweeted.

