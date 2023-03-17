Home States Kerala

Sudhakaran pollutes politics: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has hit out at state Congress president K Sudhakaran for using derogatory words while criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

Published: 17th March 2023 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty has hit out at state Congress president K Sudhakaran for using derogatory words while criticising Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 

In a statement, Sivankutty called Sudhakaran a person who pollutes the state’s political landscape. He also deplored the silence within the Congress over Sudhakaran’s utterances and observed that the party has also debased itself like its chief. “Sudhakaran’s remarks can only be seen as the mutterings of a person who has gone astray. One can very clearly see the difference between Sudhakaran and Pinarayi if one goes through their respective political backgrounds,” said Sivankutty. 

Addressing Congress workers who staged a blockade at the Kochi corporation on Thursday, Sudhkaran used a derogatory term against the chief minister and remarked that the CPM should be disbanded if it can’t put him in chains.

Sivankutty said the Congress, which is unable to take on the CPM politically, has adopted methods such as character assassination of leaders, dragging their families into controversies and using foul language. The CPM leader also sought to know from the Congress central leadership whether it subscribed to Sudhkaran’s stance. He said the Congress’ moral disintegration was evident as young leaders were also trying to follow Sudhakaran. Sivankutty warned that people would teach manners to the Congress if the party leaders continue to use derogatory language.

SC/ST Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs minister K Radhakrishnan also condemned Sudhakaran’s remarks against Pinarayi, terming it “verbal diarrhea” that is “quite shameful”. “It is unbecoming of a person who occupies a respectable position decorated by many great leaders in the past. The people of Kerala will definitely condemn Sudhakaran’s cultureless, ugly remarks,” he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp