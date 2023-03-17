UDF MLAs step down from Sabha TV committee

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has announced the withdrawal of their four MLAs from the high power committee of Sabha TV, the official television channel that broadcasts Assembly proceedings. Abid Hussain Thangal, Roji M John, M Vincent, and Mons Joseph have decided to step down after the channel failed to air their protests during the sessions. However, it is worth noting that the trend of not airing protests was set during Speaker Vakkom B Purushothaman’s tenure.

During the meeting of allies belonging to the LDF and UDF, chaired by Speaker A N Shamseer, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urged him to convene the high power committee meeting of Sabha TV. When the Speaker denied permission, the Opposition decided to call off their legislators, citing Sabha TV’s bias towards the ruling front.

“The Assembly’s official broadcaster, Sabha TV, has avoided Opposition voices,” said Satheesan.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) MLA Mons Joseph stated that for some time, the LDF government has been making unilateral decisions without consulting Opposition MLAs.

“During the tenure of former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, the Sabha TV meeting was frequently called. I was a member of the committee then. But after M B Rajesh and later Shamseer became the Speaker, they had not convened the meeting”, said Mons Joseph.

However, a top Legislature Secretariat official confirmed that the Sabha TV committee used to be held periodically. The official recalled that the former Speaker, Rajesh, had called the meeting once.

“The current Speaker has not called the meeting of Sabha TV so far. Only when the Speaker approves the resignation of the four MLAs from the Sabha TV committee, it will reach the Legislature Secretariat officials”, said a top Legislature Secretariat official.

Before the current session, which began after the recess following the budget presentation, Satheesan had written a letter to the Speaker, urging him to air the Opposition’s protests on Sabha TV. However, the request was denied, and the Opposition’s protests were not aired.

