UDF MLAs step down from Sabha TV committee

Abid Hussain Thangal, Roji M John, M Vincent, and Mons Joseph have decided to step down after the channel failed to air their protests during the sessions.

Published: 17th March 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition has announced the withdrawal of their four MLAs from the high power committee of Sabha TV, the official television channel that broadcasts Assembly  proceedings. Abid Hussain Thangal, Roji M John, M Vincent, and Mons Joseph have decided to step down after the channel failed to air their protests during the sessions. However, it is worth noting that the trend of not airing protests was set during Speaker Vakkom B Purushothaman’s tenure.

During the meeting of allies  belonging to the LDF and UDF, chaired by Speaker A N Shamseer, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan urged him to convene the high power committee meeting of Sabha TV. When  the Speaker denied permission, the Opposition decided to call off their legislators, citing Sabha TV’s bias towards the ruling front. 

“The Assembly’s official  broadcaster, Sabha TV, has avoided Opposition voices,” said Satheesan.
Kerala Congress (Joseph)  MLA Mons Joseph stated that for some time, the LDF government has been making unilateral decisions without consulting Opposition MLAs.

“During the tenure of former  Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, the Sabha TV meeting was frequently called. I was a member of the committee then. But after M B Rajesh and later Shamseer became the  Speaker, they had not convened the meeting”, said Mons Joseph.

However, a top Legislature Secretariat official confirmed that the Sabha TV committee  used to be held periodically. The official recalled that the former Speaker, Rajesh, had called the meeting once.
“The current Speaker has not called the meeting of  Sabha TV so far. Only when the Speaker approves the resignation of the four MLAs from the Sabha TV committee, it will reach the Legislature Secretariat officials”,  said a top Legislature Secretariat official.

Before the current session, which began after the recess following the budget presentation, Satheesan had written a letter  to the Speaker, urging him to air the Opposition’s protests on Sabha TV. However, the request was denied, and the Opposition’s protests were not aired. 

