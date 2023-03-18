Aneesh meets President Droupadi Murmu; but couldn’t air grievances

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Finally, Aneesh got due recognition. A tribal resident of Thumarampara in Erumeli, Aneesh met President Droupadi Murmu at Uday Palace Convention Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. However, he left the capital city disappointed as he was unable to apprise the President about the difficulties faced by his community.

A grab of the TNIE report

A V Aneesh, a member of the Ulladar community, was invited to meet the President as an honour for his determination to pursue education, fighting against all odds. He was one among the 400 tribal community members chosen to meet the President.

“I’m happy that I could see President Droupadi Murmu directly. However, the disappointing part was that we were several meters away from the stage.

Hence, I couldn’t interact with her,” he said. TNIE had reported the hardships faced by Aneesh throughout his academic career owing to a slew of issues, including financial constraints and the backwardness of his community.

READ HERE | Tenacious scholar gears up to meet President Droupadi Murmu

