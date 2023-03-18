Kerala Assembly melee: Cops to seek nod to start probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Museum police will submit its request seeking permission from the Legislative Assembly Secretary on Saturday to start its probe on the House scuffle case.

According to protocols, prior sanction from the Legislative Assembly Secretary is required to probe incidents that occurred inside the House.

Though the police planned to file the request on Friday itself, they could not do it as the Secretary was reportedly out of station.

The police have registered cases against the LDF and the UDF MLAs in connection with the scuffle.

Seven UDF members were booked under non-bailable sections for allegedly injuring a female Watch and Ward staff, while two members of the ruling front were booked under bailable sections for allegedly attacking the UDF MLAs.

Roji M John, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan, Anoop Jacob, K K Rema, and Uma Thomas were named in the FIR, which also listed five more identifiable MLAs as accused.

