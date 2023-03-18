Kerala: New norms issued for handling inorganic waste

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the aftermath of the recent fire outbreak at the dumpsite in Brahmapuram, Kochi, the local self-government department has issued stringent guidelines to ensure segregation of waste at the source. The LSGD has also come out with a revised calendar for the collection of various categories of non-biodegradable waste generated by households.

The order directs secretaries of local bodies to ensure that only segregated waste based on the calendar is brought to material collection facilities (MCFs). There are around 1,066 MCFs and 195 resource recovery facilities (RRFs) in the state.

“Some of the local bodies are doing exceptionally well and many are yet to improve in terms of segregation. Many are collecting non-biodegradable waste without proper segregation, leading to accumulation at MCFs.

Also, it’s been found that some service providers are collecting unsegregated waste from local bodies. This needs to change as unsegregated waste collection is the primary worry at all major dumpsites in the state, including Brahmapuram,” an LSGD official said. The new guidelines clarify the responsibility of stakeholders and local bodies, the official said.

“We need to strengthen door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste and ensure proper segregation. Recently, the LSGD issued an order directing members to ensure proper waste handling in wards,” the official said.

As per the order, respective local bodies will monitor the list of households from where Haritha Karma Sena members will collect waste daily.

The department directed local bodies to set up MCFs of no less than 1,500 sqft. “In the past four to five years, the collection of non-biodegradable waste has gone up and a majority of the facilities are very small and inadequate. Every MCF should have a bailing unit and women-friendly infrastructure,” said the official.

