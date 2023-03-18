NSS to skip Vaikom Satyagraha fete

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the face-off between the LDF government and the Nair Service Society (NSS) continuing over various issues, the latter has decided to keep away from the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha. NSS founder Mannathu Padmanabhan had played a major role in keeping alive the spirit of the struggle, one of the first non-violent movements in the country against untouchability.

NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair, in a press release, said he will not be part of the organising committee of the celebrations. “I came to know, through news reports, that the NSS general secretary has been named as one of the vice chairmen of the organising committee. The prevailing circumstances are not conducive to join the celebrations as a member of the committee. Though the NSS will not be part of the committee, the centenary of the satyagraha is a proud moment for us,” Nair said.

“The Vaikom and Guruvayur satyagrahas were launched to demand general access to public roads. However, after Mannam took over the leadership of the struggles, their scope was expanded to included right of temple entry for all classes of people. This kicked off renaissance movements in Kerala. History is witness to the role played by Mannam in these revolutionary initiatives,” Nair said.

He decried that neither Mannam nor his organisation is getting the same consideration that the contemporaries of the renaissance movement accorded Mannam. “His contributions have been deliberately disregarded,” Nair added.

