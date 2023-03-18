President Murmu calls on Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Amritapuri, Kollam, on Friday. The president arrived at the Math at 9.35 am. She was received by the vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, and devotees.

The President then met Mata Amritanandamayi. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accompanied the president during the visit. The meeting lasted for half an hour. After the meeting, she visited the Bhavatarini Kali temple at the Math.

Later, she had an informal meeting with the members of the Mexican parliament, who were present at the Math.

The President also interacted with Amrita University Provost Maneesha V Ramesh and discussed the philanthropic activities of the Math. Collector Afsana Parveen, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG, R Nishanthini, and district police chief Merin Joseph accompanied the President.

