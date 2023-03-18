Home States Kerala

President Murmu calls on Mata Amritanandamayi

The president arrived at the Math at 9.35 am. She was received by the vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, and devotees.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu with Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: President Droupadi Murmu paid a visit to Mata Amritanandamayi Math at Amritapuri, Kollam, on Friday. The president arrived at the Math at 9.35 am. She was received by the vice-chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, and devotees.

The President then met Mata Amritanandamayi. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan  accompanied the president during the visit. The meeting lasted for half an hour. After the meeting, she visited the Bhavatarini Kali temple at the Math.

Later, she had an informal meeting with the members of the Mexican parliament, who were present at the Math.

The President also interacted with Amrita University Provost Maneesha V Ramesh and discussed the philanthropic activities of the Math. Collector Afsana Parveen, Thiruvananthapuram Range DIG, R Nishanthini, and district police chief Merin Joseph accompanied the President.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi Math Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp