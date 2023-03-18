President Murmu wins over school children with humility and chocolates

Rahul R By

KOLLAM: For Mahalakshmi, March 17, 2023, will remain a cherished memory. “My happiness is beyond words. I’m so happy that I met the President of India. She greeted me and shook my hands... She even offered me a chocolate bar. I am not going to eat the chocolate, nor will I give it to anyone, as it was given to me by my President,’’ the elated fourth-grader of Government LPS School Alappad said.

President Droupadi Murmu surprising students of Government LPS School, Alappad, with chocolates | Twitter

On Friday, Mahalakshmi and the other students and teachers of her school lined the roadside, in front of their institution, with placards to welcome and catch a glimpse of President Droupadi Murmu, who would be en route to the Mata Amritanandamayi Math, in Amritapuri.

Around 9.30am, when the President’s entourage passed them, the students waved at her, and she waved back. When the cavalcade returned at around 10.45am, a bigger crowd was waiting near the school. That’s when she stopped the vehicle, got out, interacted with the kids and gave them chocolates.

Residents overjoyed to meet President

Nila, another fourth grader, was taken completely aback when the President presented her with her favourite chocolate.

“I never thought I’d meet the President of India. I have seen her on television, but never imagined that I would meet and speak with her in person. Now I’m going to tell my cousins about this wonderful day,” Nila told TNIE. The President also tweeted a photo of her interacting her the students and residents.

On Thursday, police officers visited the school to announce the President’s visit to Kollam, one of the teachers said. That’s when we realised the first citizen would be passing by our school.

The students were excited when we relayed the news. We were waiting for the President’s vehicle to pass by, with our students holding placards of greetings they had made, when we noticed her vehicle slowing down. Suddenly, she emerged out of the car and greeted all of us,” said Shibu Y, a teacher.

“The students and residents of Alappad had lined the road to greet the President when she made her way to the Mata Amrithanandamayi Math. At around 10.45am, on her way back to Thiruvananthapuram, she may have noticed the same group of around 35 students. Her official vehicle slowed down, and she got out. She interacted with the students and residents. She also offered chocolates to students,’’ Karunagappally ACP P Pradeepkumar said.

The residents were also overjoyed to meet the President. Selvan Kumar described Murmu as a humble and modest human being. “This is our proudest movement. I believe that every leader should be humble and, more importantly, approachable for the common man,” he said.

