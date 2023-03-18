Taliparamba police register case against Swapna, Vijesh

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Taliparamba police have registered a case against gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Vijesh Pillai, the controversial mediator, whose name figured in connection with the allegations raised by her against CPM leaders, including its state secretary M V Govindan. The case was registered based on the complaint lodged by CPM Taliparamba area secretary K Santhosh. In his complaint, Santhosh demanded to register a case against Swapna and Vijesh for hatching a conspiracy, calling for riot and forging documents. The allegations levelled by Swapna through a Facebook live on March 9 were part of a political conspiracy to tarnish the image of M V Govindan, Santhosh said.