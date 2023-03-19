Bevco to launch wellness clinic for employees in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) is launching a wellness clinic for its employees. The clinic will function twice a week at the Bevco headquarters and will cater to the staff there and outlets in the capital district. It would serve as a morale booster for employees of the corporation that fetches big revenue to the government, said Yogesh Gupta, the managing director of KSBC.

Employees facing physical or mental difficulties can approach the clinic, which will be led by an MD doctor. Qualified paramedics with the corporation will also assist with the clinic’s functions.

“There are several women staffers who would find the clinic highly useful. It would provide them with a facility for general check-ups or treatment for ailments. Also, there could be people suffering from lifestyle diseases. This facility will help them to have quality care quite conveniently,” he said.

The work time in Bevco outlets and warehouses is from 9 am to 9 pm. Outlet staff have a demanding job dealing with huge volumes of cash, a large number of visitors and sometimes unfriendly behaviour from customers.

“Like many other jobs, this too is a demanding one. There could be people who want help to overcome their mental difficulties. They are also welcome,” Gupta told TNIE. The corporation has plans to expand the service to other districts if the pilot unit turns out to be a success.“The corporation gives due care to the health of employees. This and other welfare measures are to keep their spirits up, literally,” he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) is launching a wellness clinic for its employees. The clinic will function twice a week at the Bevco headquarters and will cater to the staff there and outlets in the capital district. It would serve as a morale booster for employees of the corporation that fetches big revenue to the government, said Yogesh Gupta, the managing director of KSBC. Employees facing physical or mental difficulties can approach the clinic, which will be led by an MD doctor. Qualified paramedics with the corporation will also assist with the clinic’s functions. “There are several women staffers who would find the clinic highly useful. It would provide them with a facility for general check-ups or treatment for ailments. Also, there could be people suffering from lifestyle diseases. This facility will help them to have quality care quite conveniently,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The work time in Bevco outlets and warehouses is from 9 am to 9 pm. Outlet staff have a demanding job dealing with huge volumes of cash, a large number of visitors and sometimes unfriendly behaviour from customers. “Like many other jobs, this too is a demanding one. There could be people who want help to overcome their mental difficulties. They are also welcome,” Gupta told TNIE. The corporation has plans to expand the service to other districts if the pilot unit turns out to be a success.“The corporation gives due care to the health of employees. This and other welfare measures are to keep their spirits up, literally,” he said.