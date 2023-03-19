K K Rema files complaint against MLA Sachin Dev

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: RMP leader and legislator K K Rema on Saturday filed a complaint with the Speaker and the cyber cell against CPM MLA K M Sachin Dev alleging defamation. She has complained that Balussery MLA had resorted to a false campaign against her on social media.

The move comes after Sachin shared a post on social media alleging that Rema faked her hand injury which she sustained during the assembly ruckus.

Sachin shared two photos on Facebook. One of the pictures showed Rema with plaster on one hand while the other showed her in the same outfit but without the injury. Rema said that Sachin insulted her by doing so and demanded to withdraw the post. "The Balussery MLA shared the pictures taken at different times and claimed that I have put up a play about my injury. This is insulting,” she said.

She also recalled that it was the ortho doctor at the General Hospital who advised her to put her right hand in a cast instead of a sling, following excruciating pain.

“He could have asked me about my condition or enquired the doctor at the hospital about the injury. People are accepting the lie that is being spread without any investigation. That is why I complained with the speaker and the cyber cell,” Rema said.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has once again put the blame on the Opposition for the unfortunate incidents that occurred in the assembly. Speaking to reporters during the conclusion of the ‘Janakeeya Pratirodha Jatha’ in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Govindan said the issue would end once the Opposition agrees to follow the procedures of the assembly.

“The Opposition is targeting leaders in the opposite camp rather than speaking politics,” he said.

The state secretary also mocked K K Rema. Referring to the injury, Govindan said: “Everybody knows that she had put the bandage on the hand that was not fractured.”

