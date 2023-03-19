Muslim League communal, not extremist: RSS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Muslim League is a communal party, it is a democratic organisation and they don’t support extremism, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Pranta Sanghchalak K K Balaram and Pranta Karyavah P N Eswaran in Kochi on Saturday.

Briefing mediapersons on the decisions of the national executive of the RSS held at Samalkha in the Panipat district of Haryana from March 12 to 14, the leaders said the RSS is ready to hold healthy debates with all organisations other than extremist and anti-national forces.

“There was no discussion with Jamaat-e-Islami. A delegation of Islamic scholars had met RSS leaders in New Delhi and there was a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in the delegation. We are open to discussions with any organisations that support nationalism and oppose extremism. Recently we held discussions with a few Muslim leaders in the Malappuram district including a sitting MLA of the Muslim League. The visit to the MLA’s office was part of our Jan Sampark programme,” said Easwaran.

He said the RSS has different approaches towards Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim League. “We are open towards IUML because we don’t believe that they have extremist views. The League leaders with whom we interacted said they don’t support extremism. If the Jamaat-e-Islami changes its policy, we are ready for talks with them also. We are always open for discussions and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat had attended three events conducted by Muslim organisations last year,” said Easwaran.

Balaram said the RSS has been able to remove the scepticism among Christian communities which helped in having healthy debates with them. “We have a robust system for discussions with Christian communities at the state level and the district level. The Christian community itself has come forward for discussion and we interacted with many bishops recently,” he said.

Regarding the chances of the BJP in Kerala, the RSS leaders said vote bank politics have posed hurdles to the BJP in improving its support base. Kerala is in the grip of coalition politics and even neutral voters are forced to support either of the two fronts.

Revealing the decisions of the Samalkha meeting, the leaders said the aim is to improve the number of Sakhas from 68,631 to one lakh during the centenary celebrations which will start on Vijayadasami day in 2025.

The number of Sakhas in Kerala will be increased from 5,359 to 8,000. Training programmes will be held at four places in Kerala to inspire the workers. Case studies of development in Budhannur village in Alappuzha district and Thiruvallur in Thrissur district were discussed in the national meeting. A special scheme for comprehensive development will be implemented in villages where the RSS has more than 100 swayamsevaks, the leaders said.

