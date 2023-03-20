Home States Kerala

‘Impractical’ fiat on exams leaves Kerala teachers fuming

The commission’s ‘belated’ fiat was flayed by a section of parents as exams have already begun.

Published: 20th March 2023 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the soaring mercury levels, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Director of General Education to allow students of classes one to nine, whose final exams are scheduled in the afternoon session, to come to schools and study for the tests in the morning. However, the fiat has not gone down well with teachers who termed it ‘impractical’. 

The commission noted that exams for lower classes were usually held in the forenoon session and the change of schedule could create health issues for students, especially those in the lower primary section. This was due to mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of Kerala.

The directive came in the wake of a petition filed by a few parents from Kozhikode demanding a change in the exam schedule for LP and UP sections. SSLC and Higher Secondary exams are presently being held in the morning session.

Issuing the direction, a bench of commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar and member Syamala Devi observed that children reaching schools before the temperature reaches such high levels would help for their studies. Since the noon meal scheme is in place in schools, making such an arrangement would not be an issue, it noted.

The commission’s ‘belated’ fiat was flayed by a section of parents as exams have already begun. Some teachers too wondered how students of other classes could be let in into schools when SSLC and Higher Secondary exams were being held under tight security.

“The order is impractical. Since most of the classrooms will be occupied in the forenoon on account of the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams, it would be tough to accommodate students of other classes. Besides, their presence is also likely to cause disturbance to the students taking the exam,” said a school headmistress, requesting anonymity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Director of General Education Kerala teachers
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp