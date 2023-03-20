‘Impractical’ fiat on exams leaves Kerala teachers fuming

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the soaring mercury levels, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the Director of General Education to allow students of classes one to nine, whose final exams are scheduled in the afternoon session, to come to schools and study for the tests in the morning. However, the fiat has not gone down well with teachers who termed it ‘impractical’.

The commission noted that exams for lower classes were usually held in the forenoon session and the change of schedule could create health issues for students, especially those in the lower primary section. This was due to mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of Kerala.

The directive came in the wake of a petition filed by a few parents from Kozhikode demanding a change in the exam schedule for LP and UP sections. SSLC and Higher Secondary exams are presently being held in the morning session.

Issuing the direction, a bench of commission chairman K V Manoj Kumar and member Syamala Devi observed that children reaching schools before the temperature reaches such high levels would help for their studies. Since the noon meal scheme is in place in schools, making such an arrangement would not be an issue, it noted.

The commission’s ‘belated’ fiat was flayed by a section of parents as exams have already begun. Some teachers too wondered how students of other classes could be let in into schools when SSLC and Higher Secondary exams were being held under tight security.

“The order is impractical. Since most of the classrooms will be occupied in the forenoon on account of the SSLC and Higher Secondary exams, it would be tough to accommodate students of other classes. Besides, their presence is also likely to cause disturbance to the students taking the exam,” said a school headmistress, requesting anonymity.

