Kerala residents bet on NH project changing face of the south

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving into south Kerala, four NH-66 widening works in two districts — Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam — are progressing at varying paces. In all, a 108.6-km-long stretch, most of it in Kollam, is being widened at a total cost of Rs 11,207.8 crore.

Work on the NH-66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Kadampattukonam on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border is progressing swiftly. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has listed the section under Kollam. The main carriageway spanning 29km is being expanded under the supervision of contractor RDS Ltd.

Preliminary works like the demolition of buildings and felling of trees on either side and shifting of electric poles is in progress and, in some places, are nearing completion. The Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam stretch is being built at a cost of Rs 3,685 crore. The deadline is January 18, 2025. The major work in the section is the construction of the 12-km-long Attingal bypass. This stretch has been filled with soil.

“Though the Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam work is in the initial stages — around 5% of the work is done — it is going super-fast to ensure a speedy completion,” said NHAI project director P Pradeep. “Land clearing work for Attingal bypass has been completed. Similarly, drainage works at certain locations of the main carriageway are on,” Pradeep told TNIE.

Residents on either side of the NH-66 stretch, especially where the bypass would come up, see the work as a major step towards the region’s development. “I am happy that Attingal bypass, a long-pending demand, is becoming a reality. It will speed up development. The new project will minimise our dependence on panchayat roads and reduce traffic congestion in Attingal town,” said Leena, a saleswoman from Manamboor near Attingal.

Though happy with the NH work, Nazeeb Khan, a bank employee from Palamakonam, was apprehensive of the unscientific construction of the service road. “NHAI should ensure service roads are built without inconveniencing the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kazhakoottam-Parippally stretch would be widened to six lanes with service roads on either side. Safety measures, as mandated by the Indian Road Congress, will be put in place. Once widened, the stretch would cut down travel time between Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram currently 90 to 105 minutes during peak hours by 20 to 30 minutes. As per the plan, the NH would deviate from Mamom Junction to a bypass road, allowing long-distance travellers to skip Attingal town, and rejoin the main road at Ayamkonam near Kallambalam.

Work on the Mukkola-Karode section, being done at a cost of Rs 1147.79 crore, is 99% over. Pending work is expected to be over by the March 31 deadline. In Kollam, construction on two sections, Kadampattukonam-Kollam bypass and Kollam bypass-Kottukulangara (each a little over 31 km), has crossed 9%. The deadline is March 2025 and October 2024, respectively. Construction of bridges at Kollam bypass and Neendakara is the major work in Kollam. “Construction of piling foundations and underpasses have started,” said Pradeep.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving into south Kerala, four NH-66 widening works in two districts — Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam — are progressing at varying paces. In all, a 108.6-km-long stretch, most of it in Kollam, is being widened at a total cost of Rs 11,207.8 crore. Work on the NH-66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Kadampattukonam on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam border is progressing swiftly. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has listed the section under Kollam. The main carriageway spanning 29km is being expanded under the supervision of contractor RDS Ltd. Preliminary works like the demolition of buildings and felling of trees on either side and shifting of electric poles is in progress and, in some places, are nearing completion. The Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam stretch is being built at a cost of Rs 3,685 crore. The deadline is January 18, 2025. The major work in the section is the construction of the 12-km-long Attingal bypass. This stretch has been filled with soil.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Though the Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam work is in the initial stages — around 5% of the work is done — it is going super-fast to ensure a speedy completion,” said NHAI project director P Pradeep. “Land clearing work for Attingal bypass has been completed. Similarly, drainage works at certain locations of the main carriageway are on,” Pradeep told TNIE. Residents on either side of the NH-66 stretch, especially where the bypass would come up, see the work as a major step towards the region’s development. “I am happy that Attingal bypass, a long-pending demand, is becoming a reality. It will speed up development. The new project will minimise our dependence on panchayat roads and reduce traffic congestion in Attingal town,” said Leena, a saleswoman from Manamboor near Attingal. Though happy with the NH work, Nazeeb Khan, a bank employee from Palamakonam, was apprehensive of the unscientific construction of the service road. “NHAI should ensure service roads are built without inconveniencing the public,” he said. Meanwhile, the Kazhakoottam-Parippally stretch would be widened to six lanes with service roads on either side. Safety measures, as mandated by the Indian Road Congress, will be put in place. Once widened, the stretch would cut down travel time between Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram currently 90 to 105 minutes during peak hours by 20 to 30 minutes. As per the plan, the NH would deviate from Mamom Junction to a bypass road, allowing long-distance travellers to skip Attingal town, and rejoin the main road at Ayamkonam near Kallambalam. Work on the Mukkola-Karode section, being done at a cost of Rs 1147.79 crore, is 99% over. Pending work is expected to be over by the March 31 deadline. In Kollam, construction on two sections, Kadampattukonam-Kollam bypass and Kollam bypass-Kottukulangara (each a little over 31 km), has crossed 9%. The deadline is March 2025 and October 2024, respectively. Construction of bridges at Kollam bypass and Neendakara is the major work in Kollam. “Construction of piling foundations and underpasses have started,” said Pradeep.