Kerala assembly adjourned amid Opposition protest

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proceedings of the Kerala Legislative Assembly was disrupted on Monday too when the session resumed after two days' break. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sent the Delhi Police to Rahul Gandhi's house.

At the beginning of the question hour itself, opposition members armed with placards, raised slogans inside the House. However, question hour resumed despite the Opposition's protests. Speaker repeatedly asked the Opposition not to block his view as the legislators were shouting slogans holding placards. Shamseer maintained that the people are keenly watching the proceedings.

Due to protests from the Opposition, the session was temporarily stopped 30 minutes into question hour. Speaker A N Shamseer has called the Business Advisory Committee meeting at 11 am. The Opposition has maintained that they will not attend the BAC meeting.

Before the session started on Monday, the Speaker had held telephonic discussion with the Opposition Leader ahaead of the session urging cooperation from the UDF. Satheesan maintained that there is no consensus and also there is no compromise until the demands of the Opposition are met.

"No talks have been held so far to address the demands put forward by the Opposition. Chief Minister has the same mental frame of mind as that of Modi who sent the Delhi police to Rahul Gandhi's home. The Chief Minister has tried to provoke the Opposition deliberately so that he doesn't have to reply to the questions", said Satheesan.

Parliamentary affairs minister K Radhakrishnan had also sought Satheesan's support in the smooth functioning of the Legislative Assembly. But Satheesan was in no mood to relent where he stuck to his demands.

The UDF parliamentary party had decided to raise the SFI protest issue in Law College, Thiruvananthapuram as the adjournment motion topic. The meeting had also decided not to relent to the pressure of the LDF Government until their demands are met which includes allowing to raise the adjournment motion, to take action against those CPM legislators and deputy chief marshall who injured the UDF MLAs and also to cancel the false cases slapped against them.

