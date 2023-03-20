KSRTC salary issue simmers; minster, unions to meet again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association, affiliated with the CITU, will hold talks with Transport Minister Antony Raju to discuss the uncertainty over salary payment on Monday.

The union was awaiting the second round of talks with Raju to decide their next course of action. Earlier, they had mulled going on strike based on the outcome of the talks. The first meeting was held on March 6. The trade union leaders had demanded Raju give their full salary in the first week of the month instead of in two instalments.

However, Raju said he can consider the issue only after holding talks with the government. Monday’s meeting assumes significance as the other recognised trade unions, affiliated with BMS and INTUC, have started preparation for a strike.

