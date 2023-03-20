League MLA met RSS leaders at behest of Kunhalikutty: Hamza

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two days after he was expelled from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), former state secretary K S Hamza on Sunday alleged that it was at the behest of national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty that an MLA from the party met RSS leaders.

On Saturday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders said they had recently held discussions with a few Muslim leaders, including a League MLA, in Malappuram. Hamza said the Sangh Parivar would be the ultimate beneficiary if Muslim League forges a tie-up with the CPM.

“A major chunk of Hindu voters of the CPM will favour BJP if such an alliance is formed. The CPM may get some immediate benefits, but in the long run such a tie-up will be detrimental to the party,” he said, adding that idea of IUML-CPM alliance is the brainchild of the RSS top brass.

Hamza claimed he was ousted from IUML a day before the council meeting to prevent him from taking contesting the organisational election. Hamza asserted that he will move the court against his expulsion and seek to declare Saturday’s election null and void. Hamza claimed that he was ousted for questioning certain activities of Kunhalikutty related to the AR Nagar Bank and the Chandrika fund.

Thangal under Kunhalikutty’s control

“Kunhalikutty is afraid of Pinarayi because of the vigilance probe. He also fears Modi because of the investigation by Enforcement Directorate (ED). K T Jaleel, who raised the AR Nagar Bank issue, fell silent later,” he alleged. Hamza said the late Panakkad Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML former state president, had been extremely disturbed after he was interrogated by the ED.

Cheques signed by Thangal were used to utilise the fund in the account of the ‘Chandrika’ daily even though the money was managed by Kunhalikutty. “Kunhalikutty ensured that ED will not come again, as he had settled the issue,” he said. Democracy was completely sabotaged at the IUML state council meeting on Saturday in which new office-bearers were elected.

Though most of the council members were in favour of Dr M K Muneer, Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Thangal wanted P M A Salam to be the general secretary. Elections were not conducted for the district committees, and the office-bearers were nominated. Thangal, who was supposed to play the role of mediator in the discussions, took Kunhalikutty’s side instead,” Hamza said, adding that Thangal is under the control of Kunhalikutty.

