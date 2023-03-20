Home States Kerala

MSF to snap ties with KSU in college elections

MSF state president P K Navas resigned from the convener post of the United Democratic  Students Front (UDSF) on Sunday.

Published: 20th March 2023 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Students Union (KSU)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM:  Upset over the non-cooperation of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) during the recent Calicut University(CU) election, the Muslim Students Union (MSF) has decided to withdraw from the common platform and contest elections separately.

MSF state president P K Navas resigned from the convener post of the United Democratic  Students Front (UDSF) on Sunday. The UDSF is an alliance between the Congress’s student wing KSU and the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) student wing MSF.

Navas stated that the decision to contest elections separately in colleges across the state was taken during a meeting of the MSF state election committee and state working committee on Saturday.  The MSF leadership took the decision after the UDSF faced a disappointing defeat in the recently concluded CU union election. The SFI secured nine out of the ten seats. SFI candidate T Sneha clinched the chairperson post in a narrow margin of nine votes. 

The MSF leadership alleged that its candidates didn’t receive all KSU votes in the CU election. “Even after the MSF leadership took all efforts to win the election, some  KSU votes went to the SFI,”  Navas said. 

The KSU state leadership denied the allegations, with state president Aloysius Xavier stating that the outfit did not give votes to the  SFI. He said that if the MSF leadership has any complaints related the election, they are willing to discuss and find an amicable solution. He also mentioned that if the MSF decides to contest in colleges without the support of the KSU, they are ready for a friendly fight on those campuses.
 

TAGS
Kerala Students Union Calicut University(CU) election Muslim Students Union
Comments

