Museum Cops seek nod to initiate proceedings in Kerala assembly scuffle case

Published: 20th March 2023 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Paving the way for further legal action in the assembly scuffle case involving nine MLAs, the Museum police have sought the nod from the Legislative Assembly secretary to start its proceedings. 

According to protocols, prior sanction from the Legislative Assembly secretary is required to probe incidents that occurred inside the House. The police sources said they were merely following the protocols and further action will depend on the response of the Assembly secretary.

“For us, the procedure is the same if the case involves the MLAs or any other officials of the assembly. We are bound to take prior sanction from the Assembly secretary. We often correspond with the Assembly secretary seeking his sanction to initiate action on cases pertaining to disputes between the assembly staff and similar other issues,” the police sources said.

Though the police planned to file the request on Friday itself, they could not do it as the secretary was reportedly out of the station. 

The request was filed on Saturday. The police have registered cases against seven UDF members under non-bailable sections, while two members of the LDF were booked under bailable sections. 

