Will CM, Leader of opposition meet to mend fences?

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming Monday, attention will shift to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and the possibility of the two attempting to facilitate the smooth functioning of the assembly. If the rumour mills are to be believed, the two could hold talks in the morning to end the stalemate that marred the sessions in the second half of last week.

The ruling front has been on the defensive after two UDF MLAs, K K Rema and Saneesh Kumar Joseph, were injured in last Wednesday’s melee outside the speaker’s office. Police proceeded to book seven UDF MLAs under non-bailable sections, including intent to cause a riot. It did not help that CPM legislators H Salam and K M Sachindev were charged with bailable offences, with RMP’s Rema accusing the latter of attempting to malign her on social media.

V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

Fearing further backlash, Parliamentary Affairs Minister K Radhakrishnan met Satheesan on Friday with the message that the government is open for talks. Satheesan, however, stood his ground, saying the UDF should be allowed to raise adjournment motions. He also demanded the dropping of charges against UDF MLAs, while seeking action against LDF MLAs and the deputy chief marshall of the House who were involved in Wednesday’s scuffle.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Sunday, Satheesan said the aim of the Opposition is to see the peaceful resumption of the session. “Our demands, which are genuine, should be met. If not, we will continue with our protests,” he added.

The UDF parliamentary party will meet at 8 am on Monday and take a decision on the further course of action to be adopted on the floor of the assembly. It is reliably learnt that the state government will give in to the Opposition’s demand to raise adjournment motions.

Moreover, with Rahul Gandhi arriving in Kannur on Monday, the Opposition benches could wear a deserted look. He is scheduled to attend a slew of meetings in his constituency of Wayanad over the next two days. But, Satheesan will be camping in Thiruvananthapuram.

Since last week, Opposition legislators have been protesting against the speaker’s decision to continuously deny notices for adjournment motions on pressing issues. Apart from UDF MLAs, a few watch-and-ward staff were also injured in the incident. The UDF was further antagonised when seven of it MLAs, Roji M John, Uma Thomas, Rema, P K Basheer, Anwar Sadath, I C Balakrishnan and Anoop Jacob, were charged with non-bailable offences.

Oppn’s demands

Should be allowed to raise adjournment motions

Drop charges against UDF MLAs

Action against LDF MLAs and deputy chief marshall who were involved in Wednesday’s scuffle

