Home States Kerala

Woman sexually assaulted in govt hospital in Kerala

State Health Minister Veena George had ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Director of Medical Education.

Published: 20th March 2023 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Caste violence, Lynching, Dalit atrocities

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: An employee of the Government Medical College Hospital here was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman patient two days ago, police said.

The woman, who underwent surgery at the hospital, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant after she was shifted to the post operative facility on Saturday, they said.

The arrested Grade II attendant, Saseendran, 55, has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 376 (Rape) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has suspended the accused employee from service.

Earlier, State Health Minister Veena George had ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Director of Medical Education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crimes against women
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp