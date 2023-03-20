Woman sexually assaulted in govt hospital in Kerala

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: An employee of the Government Medical College Hospital here was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman patient two days ago, police said.

The woman, who underwent surgery at the hospital, was allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant after she was shifted to the post operative facility on Saturday, they said.

The arrested Grade II attendant, Saseendran, 55, has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including 376 (Rape) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has suspended the accused employee from service.

Earlier, State Health Minister Veena George had ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the Director of Medical Education.

