Home States Kerala

As luck would have it... on social media

Lotteries dept planning to make trade transparent; FB, Insta, Twitter handles to be made lively

Published: 21st March 2023 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Social Media

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state lotteries department is planning a social media plunge to make the trade more transparent. It would be a big intervention through shorts, reels, posters and trolls to create awareness on various processes associated with lotteries - from printing to drawing and prize distribution. Flagging malpractice like virtual trade of tickets and debunking myths related to draws are other aims, said an officer.

The department’s YouTube channel is gaining traction among lottery lovers and the number of subscribers is increasing at a steady pace. At present, it conducts live telecasts of daily and bumper draws and has over 14.5 K subscribers. The department is awaiting permission from the government to monetise the channel.

“The primary function is to conduct live telecasts of draws. Videos on daily draws get an average of 4,000 views. Next, we plan an expansion - to utilise the channel to fight fraudulent sales practices and bust superstitions and misunderstandings among customers. Some examples are malpractices like sale of virtual tickets over social media or messenger platforms or prediction of winning numbers in an upcoming draw,” the source said.

A couple of YouTube channels that do not have any link with the department are making good fortune by giving instant results of the draw.

“Many of them rely on the department’s channel to provide live information. Quite often they take our channel’s screenshots and commentary. One of them has over 60 K subscribers. We are planning to sue such channels,” the officer said. 

The department will produce shorts, reels, troll videos and memes flagging fraud and promoting safe practices. An in-house team will be formed for production. Talented staffers will act in the shorts and other promotional materials. C-Dit will give technical support to the initiative. The Facebook, Insta and Twitter handles of the department will also be made more lively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
state lotteries department social media
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp