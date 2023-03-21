Home States Kerala

Kerala Assembly budget session cut short in the wake of Opposition protests

The decision came after the Opposition decided to up the ante against the LDF government by launching an indefinite protest inside the Assembly led by five UDF legislators.

Kerala Assembly

THIRIVANANTHAPURAM: The budget session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly was guillotined on Tuesday in the wake of continuous protest by the Opposition. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved a resolution to cut short the proceedings, following which the Assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Tuesday. The decision came after the Opposition decided to up the ante against the LDF government by launching an indefinite protest inside the Assembly, led by five UDF legislators. 

Pinarayi urged the Speaker to consider the bills which were expected to be taken up in the coming days, including the Finance bill on Tuesday. The Opposition kicked off their protest during the fag end of the question hour. They shouted slogans against the Speaker and demanded that the adjournment motion be allowed. 

When the Opposition's demand was outrightly rejected by the Speaker, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan informed that five UDF legislators including Uma Thomas will stage an indefinite protest inside the Legislative Assembly.

"Uma Thomas, Anwar Sadath, T J Vinod, Kurukkoli Moideen and A K M Ashraf will lead an indefinite protest inside the Legislative Assembly. The UDF is not going to be cowed down by pressure following the highhandedness of the LDF government. We are standing firm in our demands", said Satheesan.

The Opposition legislators carried placards alleging that the ruling front has not bothered to resolve the crisis. Despite Speaker A N Shamseer's ruling on Monday, the proceedings, especially the Opposition's protest, were not shown by Sabha TV. 

Deputy Opposition leader and senior IUML MLA P K Kunhalikutty expressed his strong displeasure over the Chief Minister not taking an initiative to resolve the crisis. 

