Kerala governor gives assent to two of the eight pending Bills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent to two of the eight Bills passed by the state legislature.

While one Bill intends to repeal a law that entrusted State Waqf Board appointments to the PSc, the other is regarding the merger of Malappuram District cooperative Bank with Kerala Bank.

Interestingly, the two Bills received the assent a day before Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are set to meet at the Raj Bhavan for the presentation of the ‘Kerala Puraskaram’ awards on Tuesday.

However, six other bills - including one that seeks to remove the governor as the chancellor of universities and also alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee for appointment of vice-chancellors and the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill - are still awaiting the governor’s assent.

