Home States Kerala

Kerala govt passes law fully written using feminine pronouns in Malayalam 

"This is the first Bill that has completely used feminine pronouns. All the laws in the country have always used male pronouns till now," Health Minister Veena George's office said in a release.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

Kerala Heath Minister Veena George. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Public Health Act 2023, the first law in the country written using feminine pronouns was passed by the assembly on Tuesday. The law incorporates measures to deal with the new public health challenges and seeks to empower women by using female pronouns.

According to Health Minister Veena George,” It is the first such law passed in the legislative history of the country using feminine pronouns. So far ‘he’ included ‘she’ as well in the laws. But this law uses feminine pronouns entirely. She in the text means he and all other genders.” The union government has presented a bill on data (Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022) in the same format but it is yet to become law.

The new law aims to tackle communicable diseases caused by climate change and zoonotic pathogens, as well as non-communicable diseases resulting from lifestyle changes. It grants more power to health authorities to manage communicable diseases and adopts a ‘One Health’ approach to address emerging health challenges.

The minister emphasised that the new law does not prevent anyone from seeking treatment from any registered medical practitioner. A treating doctor may issue a health certificate based on lab reports on notified infectious diseases. The act covers topics such as water, waste, infections, vector control, lifestyle disease prevention, anti-microbial resistance, and gaining immunity through yoga.

The new act unifies the existing public health laws — the Travancore-Cochin Public Health Act of 1955 and the Madras  Public Health Act of 1939. Some terms and designations related to public health have also been changed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government feminine gender Malayalam
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp