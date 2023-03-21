Oscar-winning docu stars Bomman and Billie visit Guruvayur temple

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Bomman and Billie, the tribal couple who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ offered prayers at the Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, on Monday. After darshan, Bomman and Billie said they used to visit Guruvayur temple every year and Sree Krishna is their favourite deity.

Sharing their happiness over getting global recognition through Oscar, the tribal couple said the visit was to express their gratitude to Guruvayurappan. They were accompanied by their grandson Sanjukumar.

On behalf of Guruvayur Devaswom, administrator K P Vinayan felicitated the couple by draping them with ponnada. Bomman and Billie who belong to the Kattunaikkar tribe in the Mudumalai sanctuary were serving as mahouts.

They train abandoned or injured elephants that are brought to the sanctuary.

The couple also visited Kodungallur Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy temple.

THRISSUR: Bomman and Billie, the tribal couple who were featured in the Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers,’ offered prayers at the Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, on Monday. After darshan, Bomman and Billie said they used to visit Guruvayur temple every year and Sree Krishna is their favourite deity. Sharing their happiness over getting global recognition through Oscar, the tribal couple said the visit was to express their gratitude to Guruvayurappan. They were accompanied by their grandson Sanjukumar. On behalf of Guruvayur Devaswom, administrator K P Vinayan felicitated the couple by draping them with ponnada. Bomman and Billie who belong to the Kattunaikkar tribe in the Mudumalai sanctuary were serving as mahouts. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); They train abandoned or injured elephants that are brought to the sanctuary. The couple also visited Kodungallur Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy temple.