Protests in KU over ‘harassment’ of woman staffer; varsity orders probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight days after giving birth, a woman employee of Kerala University (KU) was forced to appear in person before the deputy registrar to get her maternity leave sanctioned. The incident triggered protests from a section of employees who termed the official’s action as ‘inhuman’.

The employee who was abroad on long leave for the past many months returned after her father’s demise to rejoin duty on March 1. The university issued orders on March 4 reinstating her on duty. On March 8, the woman submitted the application for maternity leave which was turned down.

She was informed that her leave cannot be considered if she does not meet the deputy registrar in person and submits the application directly. The woman gave birth on March 10. However, the deputy registrar’s diktat forced her to report at the varsity headquarters eight days later on March 18.

The woman, who arrived at 1 pm along with her husband, was allegedly made to wait till 3.30 pm outside the deputy registrar’s office. She had to leave her 1-week old baby in a house located 35 km away to report at the varsity headquarters.

“It is unacceptable that a woman employee who is recovering after childbirth was forced to appear in person to satisfy the ego of an official. Such anti-woman acts cannot be tolerated,” said O T Prakash, president of the Kerala University Staff Union. The employees took out a protest march on Monday demanding action against the official.

Jt registrar to head panel

A senior KU official told TNIE that the varsity has ordered an inquiry into the incident as soon as the matter came to its notice. “A panel headed by a woman joint registrar will probe the incident and give a report by Tuesday,” the official said. Further action will be taken on the basis of the findings of the inquiry report.

