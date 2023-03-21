Home States Kerala

Two including migrant worker die in construction accident in Kerala's Ernakulam district

Three persons were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly and the condition of one of the workers is critical, according to the police.

Published: 21st March 2023 05:46 PM

The incident happened in a house near St. Xaviers Forane Church, Karukutti (Photo | Express)

KOCHI: Two persons, including a migrant worker from West Bengal, died when a sunshade slab of an under-construction two-storeyed house collapsed at Karukutti in Angamaly, in the Ernakulam district, on Tuesday. 


The accident happened at 8.45 am during the construction of the sunshade in a house near St. Xaviers Forane Church, Karukutti. The deceased were identified as Johny Anthony, 52, a resident of Muringoor, and Ali Hassan, 30, a native of West Bengal, both construction workers.  


Three persons were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly and the condition of one of the workers is critical, according to the police. The condition of Kallu, a West Bengal native is serious, said hospital sources. Though the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital Ali Hassan was declared brought dead while Johny Anthony died at the hospital.

TAGS
Migrant worker death Ernakulam
